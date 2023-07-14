 Here is why Hollywood actors go on midnight strike for the first time in 63 years : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Here is why Hollywood actors go on midnight strike for the first time in 63 years

Here is why Hollywood actors go on midnight strike for the first time in 63 years

Artificial intelligence has become a sensitive issue for film and television actors

Here is why Hollywood actors go on midnight strike for the first time in 63 years

Union fears Hollywood actors' digital doubles could live on 'for one day's pay'. Reuters



Reuters

Los Angeles, July 14

Hollywood actors are on a strike after talks with studios broke down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepening the disruption of scores of shows and movies.

Studios now face their first dual work stoppage in 63 years, forcing them to halt many productions across the United States and abroad. The twin strikes will add to the economic damage from the writers walkout, delivering another blow to an industry struggling with changes to its business.

Union fears Hollywood actors' digital doubles could live on 'for one day's pay'.

Like a plot from the anthology television series 'Black Mirror', the Screen Actors Guild says it is battling the studios for control over the digital replicas of performers that could be used "for the rest of eternity". The studios counter that they have offered groundbreaking protections from misuse of images.

Artificial intelligence has become a sensitive issue for film and television actors, who fear that artificial intelligence could be used to duplicate their voices and likenesses. Actors have used contract talks with the Hollywood studios to assert control over how these digital simulations are used on screen. It is one of several sticking points in contract talks with the Hollywood studios, which ended on Wednesday without agreement.

The AMPTP, the group negotiating on behalf of Walt Disney, Netflix and other major studios and streaming services, said it had agreed to a "groundbreaking AI proposal" that would protect performers' digital likeness.

Such protections, the studios noted, would include gaining an actor's consent to create and use a digital replica, or digitally alter their performance.

SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland took issue with that characterisation during a press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday.

"They propose that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day's pay, and their company should own that scan of their image, their likeness, and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity," said Crabtree-Ireland. "So if you think that's a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again."

The AMPTP said SAG-AFTRA's claim that the digital replicas of background actors may be used in perpetuity with no consent or compensation is false. It said the current proposal would restrict the use of the digital replica to the motion picture for which the background actor is employed. Any other use would require that actor’s consent and bargaining for the use, subject to a minimum payment, the studios said.

SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood's largest union, representing 160,000 film and television actors, announced its members would go on strike at midnight.

#Artificial Intelligence AI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

2
Nation

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

3
Punjab

Punjab schools to remain closed till July 16 in view of floods in state

4
Punjab

As Punjab faces flood situation, CM Bhagwant Mann says will not beg for financial assistance from Centre

5
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway opened for heavy vehicles

6
Himachal

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

7
Trending

Wife leaves home after husband used 2 tomatoes to cook food

8
Punjab

Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

9
Himachal

Moderate-intensity earthquakes shake Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti

10
Nation

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former MP Vijay Darda, ex-coal secretary H C Gupta

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Rain predicted as Yamuna water flows back towards Delhi, red alert in Faridabad

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital for S...

PM Modi dials Amit Shah from France, enquires about flood-like situation in Delhi

PM Modi dials Amit Shah from France, enquires about flood-like situation in Delhi

Shah briefs Modi about the situation and tells him that the ...

Himachal CM Sukhu airlifts 9 stranded tourists in his chopper from Kinnaur's Sangla to Shimla; foreigners laud his rescue efforts

Himachal CM Sukhu airlifts 9 stranded tourists in his chopper from Kinnaur's Sangla to Shimla; foreigners laud his efforts

Meets the affected families

Sukhna gate opened for water release after it reaches danger zone; traffic advisory issued

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

The traffic advisory says the traffic movement is closed fro...

PM Modi receives highest honour; UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower

Modi first Indian PM to receive France's Grand Cross of the Legion honour

The honour is yet another one in a a series of top internati...


Cities

View All

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Lineman suspended for demanding bribe

Sukhna gate opened for water release after it reaches danger zone; traffic advisory issued

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Deluged Delhi stares at drinking water shortage

Supreme Court to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas today

Delhi Metro's fourth expansion on anvil

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases

9 tubewells functional in Urban Estate, Patiala

PSTCL official assumes charge