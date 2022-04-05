Here is why Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt planned a hush-hush wedding for April

Chandigarh, April 5
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married in April.
If the latest report is to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot on April 17 at RK Studios in Chembur, Mumbai. It will be an intimate wedding attended by only close family members and friends.
ETimes quoted a source as saying, “Alia’s grandfather N Razdan wanted to see her getting married to Ranbir. A hush-hush wedding has thus been planned for April 17 which will be a close-knit family affair. The ceremony will be held at RK Studios and nothing extravagant has been planned yet."
Meanwhile, as the reports of marriage in April went viral, Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor has debunked the news. When Randhir was reached to give comments on the news, he categorically denied such reports. “I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me,” Randhir said while speaking to media.
