Here's what Alia Bhatt said when asked about visiting Pakistan

Here’s what Alia Bhatt said when asked about visiting Pakistan

Bhatt’s answer quickly goes viral, with fans praising her poise

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 PM Dec 11, 2025 IST
Alia Bhatt. File photo
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt sparked major online buzz after her appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, where she gave a diplomatic response to a Pakistani fan who asked if she would ever visit the neighbouring country.

Instead of offering a direct yes or no, the “Love & War” actress replied that she would go “wherever my work takes me.” The moment quickly went viral, with fans praising her poise and the way she handled a politically sensitive question without inviting controversy.

During the festival, Alia Bhatt also addressed other questions, confirming that representing India on international platforms was a matter of pride rather than pressure. Reflecting on her growth, Bhatt noted that her approach to her career has matured since her twenties, transitioning from being “all over the place” to approaching opportunities with a “more silent” intent.

The actress will next be seen in “Love & War”, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

