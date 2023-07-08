Here's what celebs love about the rainy season

The monsoon season is all about romance. Reflecting on their memories, television stars depict the delight and nostalgia that accompany the arrival of rain-soaked days.

Ayushi Khurana from Ajooni says, “The rainy season holds a special place in my heart. Being in Mumbai during the monsoon enhances its beauty. I take pleasure in indulging in local treats like vada pav, samosa pav, and Maggie. Once the season begins, I get drenched in the first rainfall. ” Deepshikha Nagpal from Na Umra Ki Seema Ho says, “I cherish my own company and revel in the pleasure of soft music, pakoras, and chai.”