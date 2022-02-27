Here’s what keeping Shweta Tripathi busy these days

Known for her infectious and captivating personality on and off screen, Shweta Tripathi is one actress on everyone’s watch-list. While she is still basking in the glory of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the actress is back to the grind, and how. A source says, “The actress is working on multiple projects, coming from different universe of cinema. On the one hand, Shweta Tripathi is gearing up for the sequels of her acclaimed series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Mirzapur, and The Gone Game. She also has Escaype Live, Kanjoos Makkhichoose, and M for Mafia in the pipeline.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter
The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...
'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi
Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...
Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...
Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy
ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...