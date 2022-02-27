Here’s what keeping Shweta Tripathi busy these days

Known for her infectious and captivating personality on and off screen, Shweta Tripathi is one actress on everyone’s watch-list. While she is still basking in the glory of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the actress is back to the grind, and how. A source says, “The actress is working on multiple projects, coming from different universe of cinema. On the one hand, Shweta Tripathi is gearing up for the sequels of her acclaimed series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Mirzapur, and The Gone Game. She also has Escaype Live, Kanjoos Makkhichoose, and M for Mafia in the pipeline.”