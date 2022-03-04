Here’s what makes upcoming show Dharam Yoddha Garud an interesting watch

Rising swiftly and soaring high, Sony SAB is all set to showcase grandeur in the world of television with its upcoming magnum opus Dharm Yoddha Garud.

Indian mythology narrates Garud as the epitome of strength blessed with the sight of a hawk and wings so powerful that they could impact the turn of the universe. His dexterity, courage and wit left the gods and the demons both impressed and distressed. Capturing the tale of Garud (played by actor Faisal Khan), the show features unconditional love between a mother and a son.

A bond so strong that it is almost telepathic in nature and needs no explanation! Being confined in the chains of slavery by her own sister, Kadru (Parul Chauhan), Vinta (Toral Rasputra) is bound to secrecy behind her ill-fated situation. But Garud’s heart and soul belongs to his mother, which leads him to make it a personal mission to break her free from the confines of Kadru, the mother of snakes. The show is a mythological saga replete with stories and characters that presented a vision on life and dharma with state-of-the-art production and jaw dropping VFX. It will premiere on Sony SAB on March 14.