Here’s what Rihanna has to say about her potential new album

Washington, April 20

Grammy-winning singer Rihanna has given fans another sneak peek into her highly anticipated upcoming album, teasing that the new songs she's been crafting are “so good.”

This revelation came during a recent red carpet interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I already got stuff that I feel like I can make hits out of. Yeah, really,” Rihanna exclaimed, hinting at the quality of the tracks she's been working on.

She further revealed that her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, shares her enthusiasm for the new music, adding, “Me and Rocky are really trying to figure out who is going to use what because it's so good.” However, when asked about the album's release date, Rihanna remained coy, jokingly stating, “I wanna know, too.”

Her latest remarks come amidst mounting anticipation from her devoted fanbase, who have been eagerly awaiting new music since her last studio album, 2016's ‘Anti.’

In addition to discussing her musical endeavours, Rihanna shared insights into her parenting journey with A$AP Rocky.

The couple shares two sons, RZA, 23 months old, and Riot, 7 months old.

Rihanna revealed that when it comes to dressing their sons, she draws inspiration from A$AP Rocky's style, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“When I dress them, I always try to dress them like Rocky,” Rihanna explained.

She elaborated on the challenges of dressing boys, expressing how she initially envisioned dressing a girl but found inspiration in A$AP Rocky's fashion sense.

Earlier, Rihanna also discussed her creative process, revealing that her ideas for visuals are driving her music-making process this time around.

“It's weird. My brain is working backward right now, I don't have the songs for them yet. But maybe that's the key, this time. Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make,” Rihanna admitted.

