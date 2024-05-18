Heritage showcase

The Bharat Pavilion at the 77th Cannes Film Festival has become a showcase of India’s rich cultural heritage. Exhibiting a diverse array of handcrafted souvenirs, the pavilion offers a glimpse into the country’s artistic diversity, featuring items from various regions across India.
Each piece is a testament to the traditional craftsmanship that India is known for. Among the highlighted items are silk stoles, ties, and pocket squares featuring Mashru weaving and Ajrakh block printing from Gujarat. These exquisite pieces are crafted by award-winning artisans from Patan and Ajarakhpur, reflecting the intricate art of the region.
