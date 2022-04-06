Himansh Kohli adores music videos

Himansh Kohli’s latest music video is Mast Nazron Se, which has been sung by his favourite singer Jubin Nautiyal. The song also stars Anushka Sen and Nikita Dutta. This song is Himansh’s tenth music video. He says, “I can’t believe it. It’s something I didn’t plan but it has helped me be relevant. They say ten times the charm, but wait till I celebrate more such events in life. I am thankful to all my fans and followers for their unconditional love for my songs.”

About talented singer Jubin Nautiyal, he adds, ”I fondly call him Baba. He is like a brother to me. We have bonded a lot in the past few years and his presence has been nothing short of a miracle. As an actor, I don’t restrict myself to just my piece, but also like to get involved with other aspects. I have an affinity for music. Baba and I bond over many such factors.”