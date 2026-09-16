Himesh Reshammiya to launch ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’ title track with 25-piece orchestra

Imagine experiencing a Barjatya’s movie live? Well, the musical family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya is due to due a first-of-its-kind evening at Mumbai’s iconic Royal Opera House on September 20, where composer Himesh Reshammiya will take the stage for a live performance with an orchestra of nearly 25 musicians.

The evening is being billed as a first time ever experience for the film, and will culminate in the unveiling of the much-awaited title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Rather than opting for a conventional digital song launch, the makers are putting together an exclusive live musical experience around the film, with Reshammiya performing with the musicians on stage as audiences get their first taste of the soundtrack.

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The event is particularly significant given Rajshri's musical legacy and because Yeh Prem Mol Liya has been positioned as a Himesh Reshammiya musical, with music playing a central role in the film. Reshammiya has reportedly composed seven songs for the film, with the brief being to create music that is simple, soulful and has mass appeal, much like the timeless songs of Sooraj Barjatya's movies.

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Himesh Reshammiya is also reuniting with Sooraj Barjatya after their collaboration on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Yeh Prem Mol Liya, brings together a fresh lead pair in Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, who are sharing screen space for the first time. The film is directed by Sooraj R Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.

The choice of the Royal Opera House for the launch adds to the evening. On September 20, from 5.30 pm onwards, the venue will host what the makers are describing as a night to “experience the emotions”. The event is being designed as an exclusive experience around the film’s music, rather than a regular digital release.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya is slated for a November 27 theatrical release.