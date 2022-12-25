Hina Khan talks about her character in teleplay Shadyantra

Hina Khan is thrilled that in 2022, she has manifested her dream of doing a theatrical project. Hina is excited for her project Shadyantra, a Zee Theatre teleplay. She plays Natasha, the heiress of a construction company and a loving wife who suddenly finds herself face-to-face with a tragedy that forces her to reevaluate her relationships. It is for the first time that she is part of a play. Chandan Roy Sanyal plays her husband Rohan while Kunaal Roy K Kapur plays Mohan Khanna, a cop.
Hina says, “Playing Natasha really helped me to connect with the vulnerability and the strength of being a woman and even though certain scenes were very challenging both physically and emotionally, I learnt a lot from my character’s graph. I hope to continue doing similar projects on the small and big screen. Both Chandan and Kunaal have done a fabulous job and I have invested my heart and soul in playing Natasha, so do watch our labour of love!”
Directed by Ganesh Yadav, the psychological teleplay will be aired on December 25 at D2H Rangmanch active and Airtel Theatre at 8 pm. It is also available on Zee5.
