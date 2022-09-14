Hindi Diwas: Meet the stand-up comedians who rose to fame by doing comedy in Hindi

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 14

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, let us appreciate these stand-up comedians and content creators who excel in comedy, tickling your funny bones in Hindi language:

Bhuvan Bam

Instagram is filled with monologues or rant videos in Hindi nowadays but it was Bhuvan Bam who was one of the first to start those funny videos in Hindi, when there was no concept of stand-up comedy. His Hindi commentary on celebrity weddings or any special occasion has always been viral material and for a good reason.

Amit Tandon

Known for his clean comedy, Amit Tandon can show you how to be funny even in Hindi. Often taking his wife as his muse in his sketches, Amit has always been supportive of presenting the language on a global platform, so much so, that after the success of his first show in the US in 2017, many organisers were open to having Hindi stand up.

Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli is known as ‘Mostly Sane’, thanks to her Instagram handle. With most of the content in Hindi, she likes to keep it simple. One of the other reasons millions of people relate to her content is because she keeps it real with the way she is off camera and the way she speaks in Hindi like any of us.

Mallika Dua

With her typical Delhi-style Hindi, Mallika Dua wins hearts and makes people laugh. The daughter of one of the top journalists, late Vinod Dua, there is no doubt about where her command over the language comes from.

Zakir Khan

Zakir is one of those artists who are hard to forget. It takes guts and determination to do comedy in Hindi in front of an English-speaking crowd and be successful as well. And he does it with ease. His Urdu-clad Hindi has always been smooth and effortless. He has epitomised the phrase ‘sakht launda’.

Prashasti Singh

If anyone says women are not funny, then Prashasti Singh can immediately prove them wrong. Prashasti does not just do comedy but also has all her scripts in Hindi, making them relatable to her audience. She has also appeared in Hindi shows like ‘Hum Do Teen Chaar’.