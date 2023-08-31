History TV18 coming with History's Greatest Mysteries: Stolen Nazi Treasure

History TV18 is set to take audiences on a gripping expedition, through a maze of looted fortune amassed by the Nazis in the shadow of World War II under the directive of Hitler, with a new special — History’s Greatest Mysteries: Stolen Nazi Treasure. This hour-long investigative episode will premiere on September 2 at 9 pm.

Hosted by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Laurence Fishburne, the show probes into the puzzle of the lost treasure that has confounded experts for close to eighty years.

The show takes us on an unforgettable ride through the annals of history, seeking answers to questions that have eluded us for generations. In 1945, the American army located $250 million worth of gold at the German salt mine at Merkers, along with a significant quantity of gold teeth forcefully extracted from prisoners in Jewish concentration camps. This discovery was not only a stunning revelation of the extent of Nazi looting, but also a potent and poignant reminder of how the Third Reich amassed such wealth through exploitation and brutality. It became a powerful element in shaping the post-war narrative about the Nazi regime.

Viewers will be enthralled by the meticulous research and explorations that have gone into unearthing the truth, leaving no stone unturned. If digging underground weren’t enough, including through a labyrinth of tunnels in the mountains and beneath a castle that served as quarters for Nazi officers, another theory posited that the treasure might have been sunk underwater, in a remote Alpine lake in Austria. The show’s narrative uncovers the dark history of Nazi theft, shining the spotlight on some surprising discoveries like counterfeit currency.

This enduring mystery is a subject of fascination for treasure hunters, historians, and researchers interested in unveiling the truth behind the hidden relics of Nazi Germany. Don’t miss this thought-provoking special that delves deep into the hidden chapters of World War II.