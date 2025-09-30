DT
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, singer Keith Urban part ways after 19 years

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman, singer Keith Urban part ways after 19 years

Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise, from 1990 to 2001

article_Author
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 02:26 PM Sep 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Singer Keith Urban and actress Nicole Kidman. Reuters file
Hollywood star Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban have decided to separate after 19 years of marriage.

Kidman, 58 and Urban, 57, got married in June 25, 2006.

"Nicole's sister (Antonia) has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another. She didn't want this... She has been fighting to save the marriage,” source told to the entertainment news magazine People.

TMZ had previously reported a possible breakup, citing sources who said the couple have been living apart since the beginning of the summer.

On June 25, Kidman shared a photo of herself alongside Urban on Instagram, marking their wedding anniversary. "Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban," she wrote.

The duo share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Kidman was previously married to Tom Cruise, from 1990 to 2001. They adopted two children during their marriage, Isabella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise.

Kidman was last seen in the 2025 psychological thriller film "Holland" and will next feature in "Practical Magic 2", which she recently wrapped filming for.

Urban is currently on tour, with his next stop scheduled for October 2, in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

