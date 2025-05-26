DT
Homecoming

Chandigarh girl Wamiqa Gabbi is in town to promote her latest film Bhool Chuk Maaf
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 05:28 AM May 26, 2025 IST
Wamiqa Gabbi. Photo: Vicky
Actress Wamiqa Gabbi lit up CP67 Mall in Mohali during a promotional event for her latest film, Bhool Chuk Maaf. The evening featured a special screening, drawing fans eager to catch a glimpse of Gabbi and her heartfelt performance as Titli — a spirited, impulsive woman whose journey of love and forgiveness lies at the core of the story. Wamiqa interacted with the audience, sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes and insights into her character’s emotional journey. The event added to the growing buzz around the film, which has received a heartwarming response from audiences across the country. Many prominent faces from Pollywood, including actress Neeru Bajwa, were present at the event.

