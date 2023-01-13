Honey Singh thanks Salman, Akshay for help during his ‘struggle of comeback’

Yo Yo Honey Singh has expressed his gratitude towards Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar for helping him in his comeback struggle by offering him a song each in their upcoming movies Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Selfiee, respectively.He also shared his experience of working with them.Honey said, “In 2023, I will be focusing on my independent music and I am coming up with a third album titled Honey 3.0 after nine years of Desi Kalakaar. It has the old vibe of Yo Yo Honey Singh and the charm of this new age and it is releasing in March or April.”The singer recently released Yai Re and Gatividhi. He briefed about shooting for a song in Salman’s upcoming film.“Salman bhai (brother) called and told me he wanted to do a song with me. We last collaborated on Yaar Na Mile from Kick but I couldn’t feature in it as I was shooting for a Punjabi movie in London. We have shot one song together for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”The rapper, who is known for his hit tracks like Begaani Naar, Achko Machko, High Heels, Break Up Party among others, revealed further on working with Akshay.“Akshay paaji (brother) also called me and we shot a song, titled Kudi Chamkili for the movie Selfiee. I want to thank these two legends for helping me in my struggle of coming back again. I hope 2023 is going to be massive for me,” he adds. —IANS