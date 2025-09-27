DT
Honey Singh's mega drop: Rapper reclaims throne with '51 Glorious Days' — India's boldest music release yet

Tribune News Service
Sep 27, 2025
Singer Honey Singh. PTI FILE
Yo Yo Honey Singh has made a thunderous comeback with his latest album, ‘51 Glorious Days’, releasing ‘51 songs in a single day’ — a feat that’s being hailed as a historic moment in Indian music.

“With the blessings of Bholenath we finished the album guys 51 Glorious Days!! M a celebrity celebrating celebration!!” the rapper-singer announced via his Instagram handle, expressing gratitude and euphoria over the massive project’s completion.

Backing Singh in this bold venture is Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director of T-Series, who praised the artist’s fearless innovation.

“Honey has always been like family to me and to T-Series. With ‘51 Glorious Days’, he has gone beyond being a trendsetter to making history. Dropping 51 songs in a single day is a daring move that only Yo Yo Honey Singh could pull off and it reflects the same spirit and passion he's had since the very beginning. We are proud to stand with him on this landmark moment for Indian music,” said Bhushan Kumar.

‘51 Glorious Days’ is being described as a *marathon of beats, emotions, and reinvention, one that reaffirms Honey Singh’s legacy while opening a bold new chapter in his career.

The album includes collaborations with artistes such as AP Dhillon, Nora Fatehi, Bohemia, Alfaaz and many more, showcasing a diverse soundscape that blends Singh’s signature style with fresh contemporary voices.

The album's very first music video, ‘Mafia’’, is already out, kicking off what promises to be a high-voltage era for the singer.

‘51 Glorious Days’ is now available on major streaming platforms.

