Honorary Oscars for Cruise

Actor and producer Tom Cruise, choreographer and actor Debbie Allen, and production designer Wynn Thomas will receive Academy Honorary Awards, announced the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Tuesday.

These awards are also known as the Governors’ Awards. Music icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton will be recognised with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. All four Oscar statuettes will be presented at the 16th annual Governors Awards, which is set to take place on November 16. The ceremony will be held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood.

“This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact,” said Janet Yang, Academy President, as quoted on the AMPAS website.

Cruise, one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood history, has long been an advocate for theatrical exhibition. Known for performing his own stunts, Cruise’s accolades include three acting Oscar nominations for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and Magnolia. His credits also include Risky Business, A Few Good Men and the Mission: Impossible franchise.

As for Debbie Allen, she has choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times, as well as films including Forget Paris, A Jazzman’s Blues and The Six Triple Eight. Parton, a globally revered musician and actor, will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her decades of philanthropic work. With over 100 million records sold and 49 studio albums, Parton has also starred in classics such as Nine to Five and Steel Magnolias.

As for the production designer Thomas, his film credits include Lee’s Do The Right Thing and Malcolm X. Other notable credits from his career include the Best Picture-winning A Beautiful Mind, as well as Cinderella Man, to name a few.