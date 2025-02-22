DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Honoured beyond words: Vicky Kaushal after PM Modi praises 'Chhaava' 

Honoured beyond words: Vicky Kaushal after PM Modi praises 'Chhaava' 

Actor Vicky Kaushal says he feels honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise for his historical action drama film "Chhaava".
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:12 PM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The film, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is an adaptation of a Marathi novel.
Advertisement

At the inaugural function of the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (ABMSS) on Friday, Modi said Maharashtra and Mumbai have taken Marathi films and Hindi cinema to greater heights.

"Aur in dino toh, 'Chhaava' ki dhoom machi hui hai. ('Chhaava' is making headlines everywhere right now)," Modi said about the movie, which has earned over Rs 300 crore globally since its release in theatres last week.

"Chhaava" stars Kaushal in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Advertisement

"Honoured beyond words! Grateful to Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji. #Chhaava," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Modi from the event.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna, who stars as Yesubai in the movie, posted on her Instagram Stories, "Thank you so much @narendramodi sir, it's truly an honour."

"Chhaava" is produced by producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock films and the banner also shared a clip of Modi on its official Instagram handle.

"A historic honour! It is a great moment of pride as Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji applauds 'Chhaava' and honours Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's sacrifice and legacy.

"This moment fills us with immense gratitude.@maddockfilms, #DineshVijan, @laxman.utekar, @vickykaushal09, and the entire team of the film are humbled by this special mention," the studio said.

"Chhaava" has been declared tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper