‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 to return with a surprising character

The network HBO has announced that production of House of the Dragon Season 2 has officially begun. “It’s time to return to King’s Landing. Season 2 of #HouseoftheDragon is now in production,” the official Twitter and Instagram account for Game of Thrones spin-off confirmed.

The post featured a picture of the coveted Iron Throne. Ryan Condal, co-creator, showrunner and executive producer of House of the Dragon, expressed his excitement for the medieval drama’s return. “House of the Dragon has returned,” he said in a statement.

Returning for the season are Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney and Rhys Ifans. Season 2 will not feature Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, who portrayed the younger versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent, respectively, in the first half of the first season.

Meanwhile, one character’s return to the second season may come as a big surprise for fans. The upcoming season will see Sonoya Mizuno reprising her role of mysterious Mysaria. At the end of season one, it was suggested that Mysaria died after her house was set on fire. Now that she’s returning to the new season, it’s safe to say that it’s not the case.

While plot details for season two of House of the Dragon are still unknown, the new season reportedly will be shorter than the first one. It was said the hit HBO series would return with eight new episodes for its sophomore season, two episodes fewer than season one. The shorter season was a story-driven decision that would allow HBO to create a long-term plan for the series instead of working season by season. It’s also said the network is planning a season three, with an eye already on season four. — IANS