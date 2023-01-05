How a 78-year-old contestant impressed Vikas Khanna on MasterChef India

Chef Vikas Khanna was impressed with the taste of the Gujarati patra prepared by a 78-year-old Urmila Asher from Mumbai. He said, “In our country, food is a festival to be celebrated, that makes bonds stronger, brings friends closer and binds families together.” He added that the dish speaks of her experience. She replied, “I have come to MasterChef India because I had the desire to participate in the show.” MasterChef India is judged by chefs Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora, and Vikas Khanna. —IANS