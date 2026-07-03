How hustle shaped 'Ab Hoga Hisab' director Divyanshu Malhotra’s journey

Ab Hoga Hisab director Divyanshu Malhotra spent years doing whatever it took to keep his filmmaking dream alive. He studied electrical engineering at Panjab University, he taught theatre in schools, wrote ads, directed wedding films, corporate and music videos, and waited. Today, the West Delhi boy, who says it ‘takes a flight to come to Mumbai, but a fight to stay there’, is finally telling stories closest to his heart. After directing Flames, Cubicles, Adulting, Brochara and Sixer, Malhotra now helms Ab Hoga Hisab, whose second season premieres on July 3. Speaking in Chandigarh ahead of the release, an excited yet anxious Malhotra reflected on the five lessons that shaped his journey.

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#1 West Delhi taught me how to fight

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West Delhi wasn’t just where Divyanshu grew up — it was where he learnt resilience. “Punjab gave me motherly love, but West Delhi gave me fatherly love,” he says. The crowded lanes taught him to improvise. “If one road is blocked, find another.” Years later, that instinct became his biggest asset in Mumbai, where every rejection demanded another route, another opportunity and another reason to keep going.

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#2 Chandigarh gave me my true essence

Engineering brought him to Chandigarh, but the city gave him something far more lasting than a degree. It reconnected him with his Punjabi roots, its rhythm and quiet spirituality. “When I came to Chandigarh, I understood who I really was,” he says. “The feeling of being an individual was taught in Chandigarh.” Today, with his family settled in Mohali, he still considers Tricity home — a place that shaped both his identity and his storytelling.

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#3 Pune taught me to retain the student discipline

After a brief stint in Mumbai, Divyanshu realised theatre alone wasn’t enough. “I understood filmmaking is a completely different craft,” he says. So, instead of rushing ahead, he chose to study filmmaking in Pune. The experience instilled a lifelong lesson. “Pune taught me discipline. The most important thing in your life is to remain a student.”

#4 Your roots are your superpower

Like many newcomers, Divyanshu initially worried that being a North Indian, Hindi-speaking theatrewala would work against him in Mumbai. Instead, it became his biggest strength. An advertising agency hired him because they needed someone with a strong command of Hindi, and years later, his understanding of Punjab and its culture led him to Ab Hoga Hisab. “Hold on to your roots and double down on what you know,” he says.

#5 Mumbai taught me balance

For all its ambition, Mumbai also taught him what success really meant. “Mumbai taught me that along with the craft, it’s equally important to grow with your people,” he says. The city showed him that careers flourish when anchored by relationships, family and perspective.”

Ab Hoga Hisab Season 2

After a strong response to its first season, Ab Hoga Hisab returns with Season 2. Set against the backdrop of Punjab and its deep-rooted migration aspirations, the revenge drama explores ambition, betrayal and the pursuit of justice. Season 1 emerged as one of the platform’s top-performing fiction titles, paving the way for a bigger second chapter. It features an ensemble cast, including Shaheer Sheikh, Sanjay Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinash Mishra. Promising higher emotional stakes and more twists, Ab Hoga Hisab Season 2 streams on Amazon MX Player from July 3, 2026.