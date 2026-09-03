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Home / Entertainment / How is Amitabh Bachchan connected to Saif Ali Khan? Big B reveals family tie on KBC

How is Amitabh Bachchan connected to Saif Ali Khan? Big B reveals family tie on KBC

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ANI
Updated At : 11:43 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed a lesser-known family connection with Saif Ali Khan during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are set to appear as guests on the quiz show, where a light-hearted conversation led Bachchan to explain how his family is connected to Saif through marriage.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Big B can be seen telling the audience that the connection goes back to the Kapoor family. He explained, Sir, bahut log nahi jaante yeh hamare rishte mein hain. Raj Kapoor ji ki beti Ritu ji ke bete Nikhil ka byah meri beti se hua. He then brought Kareena Kapoor Khan into the conversation. Kareena is the granddaughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and is married to Saif Ali Khan. Bachchan jokingly asked how he should address Kareena in view of their extended family connection.

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Toh ab main jaanna chahta hoon ki yeh Kareena ko main kaise bulaoon? Kareena will call me what, Bachchan asked.

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Before the family tree could get any more complicated, Saif broke into laughter and came up with a quick response.

Thank god, that not a question! Saif said.

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Beyond their family connection, Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan have also worked together in the past. The two actors have shared the screen in Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007) and Aarakshan (2011).

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Saif will be next seen in Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the psycho-thriller marks Akshay and Saif's reunion on screen after 18 years. The trailer establishes an eerie, shadow-heavy world built around a dangerous cat-and-mouse game between a psychopath and a visually impaired man.

Talking about the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

KBC started as the Indian version of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? It was also Amitabh Bachchan's first TV appearance and gave new life to his career. Over the years, KBC became more than just a quiz show. With touching stories from contestants and Bachchan's famous line "lock kiya jaye," the show became a part of people's lives. (ANI)

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