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Home / Entertainment / How Kangana Ranaut schools Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp 2?

How Kangana Ranaut schools Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp 2?

The actress, appearing as 'Janta Ki Awaaz' on the reality show, called out Ram Kapoor's attitude just days after Farah Khan gave him a similar reality check.

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 12:42 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Kangana Ranaut
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Kangana Ranaut entered Lock Upp Season 2 as 'Janta Ki Awaaz', joining hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, where she called out contestant Ram Kapoor over his conduct on the show. Speaking directly to the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor, she said, "Ramji, you shouldn't have taken the game so seriously. And if you think that you are too big for this jail, then why did you come here? To show your stupidity?" Kapoor pushed back, saying he would own his truth when the time came. However, Kangana didn’t hold back on him., she said, “Don't defend yourself if you want to improve”

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The exchange wasn't Kapoor's first brush with criticism on the show. During an earlier "chargesheet" segment, Farah Khan noted that Kapoor, typically a lead performer in his projects, had faded into the background during the season. Kapoor responded by raising his hand mid-conversation, prompting Khan to say she didn't find the gesture amusing. Kapoor insisted the moment was funny to him and that he wasn't going to change. When Khan remarked that people who refuse to change end up like dinosaurs, Kapoor simply replied that he'd become one.

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Clips of Ranaut's comments have circulated widely online, with viewers largely siding with her. Several social media users praised her directness, with some calling for her to return as a full-time host given her reception during the show's first season.

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Season 2 of Lock Upp premiered on June 27. Ranaut's next appearance on the show is scheduled for July 4, when the "Judgement Day" episode will see her assess all contestants' performances from their first week and announce the season's first elimination.

From Ram Kapoor and Sunita Ahuja to Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda and Riyaz Aly, Lock Upp Season 2 brings together a diverse lineup of 15 contestants ready for drama, alliances and plenty of twists.

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Also read:

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/lifestyle/ram-kapoors-wife-reacts-to-his-viral-infidelity-comments-on-lock-upp/

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