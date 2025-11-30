DT
How to select Best IVF centre

How to select Best IVF centre

Updated At : 10:19 AM Nov 30, 2025 IST
Dr. (Mrs.) Umesh N. Jindal
Selecting the best IVF centre involves careful consideration of several key factors. Start by assessing the clinic’s success rates, especially in your age group and fertility diagnosis. The data should be authentic and transparent. Examine the qualifications and experience of the medical team, including fertility specialists and embryologists, as their expertise greatly influences outcomes. Ensure the clinic offers advanced technology and modern lab facilities. According to the ART Law no IVF centre can function with appropriate registration. NABH accreditation is another indicator of quality. You can check for certifications from recognized authorities. Personalized care, transparent communication about treatment plans and costs, and strong patient reviews are crucial indicators of quality. Finally, consider the centre’s location for convenience and the level of emotional support provided throughout your treatment journey.

Dr. (Mrs.) Umesh N. Jindal

M.D. (Obstet & Gynae PGI, Chandigarh), Director Former Assistant Professor WHO/CCR, PGI, Chandigarh Former Fellow University of Washing- ton, Seattle & RSA Kansas City, USA Member, American Society for Reproductive Medicine, FOGSI/ISAR/IMA/ISO- PARB/IFS/ESHRE Member, Fertility Preservation Society of India.

The author of the article is Dr. (Mrs.) Umesh N. Jindal from Jindal IVF, SCO 21, Sector 20-D, Dakshin Marg, Chandigarh, who can be contacted at 958-246-9429. — TMPF

Disclaimer: The views/suggestion/opinions expressed in the article are the sole responsibility of the experts.

