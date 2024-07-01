How’s the josh...High!

Celebratory reactions continued to pour in from Bollywood stars much after Team India retired into their dressing room following the historic T20 World Cup win at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday night.

Amitabh Bachchan, writing on X, said it for the nation with his one-sentence comment, “Tears flowing down ... in unison with those that Team India sheds ... World Champions India ... Jai Hind, Jai Hind, Jai Hind.”

Aamir Khan posted a video on X with this congratulatory message that ended with him flashing a thumbs-up sign, “Congratulations Team India! What a great match! Loved it. Thank you for some great cricket. You guys really do us proud. Lots of love.”

Anushka Sharma, actress now better-known as Mrs Virat Kohli, posted a cute personal experience on Instagram, “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV. ... Yes, my darling ... they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement.”

Mammootty, the Malayalam superstar, said it all when he posted on X, “What a night, what a comeback!! India - The World Champions Again. Congrats to the whole team!”

Manoj Bajpayee, in an Instagram post with a picture of Kohli reacting to the victory on the field, commented, “Kya zabardast jeet hai. Lahra do tiranga. So proud of our boys for this phenomenal win.”

Ranveer Singh began by hailing coach Rahul Dravid. “What a way to win. It was all but lost. And then ... the fight back. What a befitting tribute to one of the greatest champions of Indian cricket. Rahul The Wall Dravid.”

Ranveer mentioned each member of the team who had contributed to the big moment, “The King dropping the anchor ... What a way to cap an incredible career. @viratkohli Bapu with the clutch combinations @aksharpatel Bumrah ... cemented as the greatest Indian pacer of all time @jaspritb1 ... Sky with one of the most iconic outfield catches in the history of sport ... frame that @surya_14kumar ... Arshdeep the lionheart fought like a warrior @_arshdeep.singh__ Hardik .. The Ultimate Redemption ... what a story arc! Heroic! @hardikpandya83

Kiara Advani gushed in a post crowded with emojis, “What a fantastic finale and tournament. Led brilliantly under @rohitsharma45, spectacular performance by all the players and @jaspritb1 are you even real? @virat.kohli your speech today ... heart so full to see @rahuldravidofficial win as the coach!! Team Indiaaaaa brings it home!”

Vijay Varma wrote, “This is such a big day for all of us. What a brilliant tournament that ended with this collective overwhelming joy. Boys slayed well. 2011 wali feels phir se.”

Sharing a picture of team India written as “Champions”, Superstar Salman Khan congratulated the cricket team for winning the ICC Trophy of T20 World Cup.

Preity Zienta, actress and owner of the IPL cricket team Punjab Kings, wrote on X, “Yeahhhhhhhhhh!!!!! Oh India! We Won! #T20IWorldCup #2024 Ting! Ting! Ting !!!!”

Sidharth Malhotra also expressed his joy and lauded the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma and the innings of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the match. Taking to X, he wrote, “What a performance, #TeamIndia! @ImRo45 ‘s leadership, @imVkohli’s firepower, and @Jaspritbumrah93’s magic spells made this win epic! Historic team, unforgettable victory! Celebrating with my family in Delhi makes it even special!

Mahesh Babu, Tollywood superstar, wrote on X, “It’s ours!! The Heroes-in-Blue are the new World Champions! Take a bow #TeamIndia for your relentless efforts on the field today! @surya_14kumar, your catch will be etched in history... what a stunner Super proud of this historic win. Jai Hind! #T20WorldCup #T20WC2024.”

Junior NTR also congratulated the team India and wrote on X, “What a Match... Soaring high with pride. Congratulations Team India!”

Neha Dhupia shared her joy on X and wrote, “The champions of the world ... congratulations #TeamIndia and thank you for the chills and the thrills ... what a team , what a game and what a feeling!!!! #T20WC2024.”

Alia Bhatt expressed her joy and wrote, “Hum jeeeeeeeet gayeeeeeeeee..Tears of joy tears of everything! Congratulations team INDIA! What a win!”

Kajol wrote, “I’m still screaming and can’t get the smile off my face .... So so happy and so so proud! So many heroes who performed at this match ... truly a team effort! #worldchampions #TeamIndia #MenInBlue’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the victory by sharing the picture of Indian Cricket Team with T20 World Cup 2024 trophy and wrote, “We brought it home”

Javed Akhtar, celebrated screenwriter and poet-lyricist, took to X and wrote, “Calm, cool, focused, together and determined to win. Our whole nation stands to learn so much from these boys!!! Congratulations and thank you, Cricket Team of India.”

Sunny Deol mentioned, “Congratulations my Team #India, aapne Dil, Cup aur khushiyan sab Jeet li aaj.” — Agencies

