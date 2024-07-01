 How’s the josh...High! : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

How’s the josh...High!

Tears, love, joy – Bollywood celebs are ecstatic as Team India brings the T20 World Cup home. Here’s how they express themselves...

How’s the josh...High!


Celebratory reactions continued to pour in from Bollywood stars much after Team India retired into their dressing room following the historic T20 World Cup win at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday night.

Amitabh Bachchan, writing on X, said it for the nation with his one-sentence comment, “Tears flowing down ... in unison with those that Team India sheds ... World Champions India ... Jai Hind, Jai Hind, Jai Hind.”

Aamir Khan posted a video on X with this congratulatory message that ended with him flashing a thumbs-up sign, “Congratulations Team India! What a great match! Loved it. Thank you for some great cricket. You guys really do us proud. Lots of love.”

Anushka Sharma, actress now better-known as Mrs Virat Kohli, posted a cute personal experience on Instagram, “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV. ... Yes, my darling ... they were hugged by 1.5 billion people. What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement.”

Mammootty, the Malayalam superstar, said it all when he posted on X, “What a night, what a comeback!! India - The World Champions Again. Congrats to the whole team!”

Manoj Bajpayee, in an Instagram post with a picture of Kohli reacting to the victory on the field, commented, “Kya zabardast jeet hai. Lahra do tiranga. So proud of our boys for this phenomenal win.”

Ranveer Singh began by hailing coach Rahul Dravid. “What a way to win. It was all but lost. And then ... the fight back. What a befitting tribute to one of the greatest champions of Indian cricket. Rahul The Wall Dravid.”

Ranveer mentioned each member of the team who had contributed to the big moment, “The King dropping the anchor ... What a way to cap an incredible career. @viratkohli Bapu with the clutch combinations @aksharpatel Bumrah ... cemented as the greatest Indian pacer of all time @jaspritb1 ... Sky with one of the most iconic outfield catches in the history of sport ... frame that @surya_14kumar ... Arshdeep the lionheart fought like a warrior @_arshdeep.singh__ Hardik .. The Ultimate Redemption ... what a story arc! Heroic! @hardikpandya83

Kiara Advani gushed in a post crowded with emojis, “What a fantastic finale and tournament. Led brilliantly under @rohitsharma45, spectacular performance by all the players and @jaspritb1 are you even real? @virat.kohli your speech today ... heart so full to see @rahuldravidofficial win as the coach!! Team Indiaaaaa brings it home!”

Vijay Varma wrote, “This is such a big day for all of us. What a brilliant tournament that ended with this collective overwhelming joy. Boys slayed well. 2011 wali feels phir se.”

Sharing a picture of team India written as “Champions”, Superstar Salman Khan congratulated the cricket team for winning the ICC Trophy of T20 World Cup.

Preity Zienta, actress and owner of the IPL cricket team Punjab Kings, wrote on X, “Yeahhhhhhhhhh!!!!! Oh India! We Won! #T20IWorldCup #2024 Ting! Ting! Ting !!!!”

Sidharth Malhotra also expressed his joy and lauded the leadership of skipper Rohit Sharma and the innings of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah in the match. Taking to X, he wrote, “What a performance, #TeamIndia! @ImRo45 ‘s leadership, @imVkohli’s firepower, and @Jaspritbumrah93’s magic spells made this win epic! Historic team, unforgettable victory! Celebrating with my family in Delhi makes it even special!

Mahesh Babu, Tollywood superstar, wrote on X, “It’s ours!! The Heroes-in-Blue are the new World Champions! Take a bow #TeamIndia for your relentless efforts on the field today! @surya_14kumar, your catch will be etched in history... what a stunner Super proud of this historic win. Jai Hind! #T20WorldCup #T20WC2024.”

Junior NTR also congratulated the team India and wrote on X, “What a Match... Soaring high with pride. Congratulations Team India!”

Neha Dhupia shared her joy on X and wrote, “The champions of the world ... congratulations #TeamIndia and thank you for the chills and the thrills ... what a team , what a game and what a feeling!!!! #T20WC2024.”

Alia Bhatt expressed her joy and wrote, “Hum jeeeeeeeet gayeeeeeeeee..Tears of joy tears of everything! Congratulations team INDIA! What a win!”

Kajol wrote, “I’m still screaming and can’t get the smile off my face .... So so happy and so so proud! So many heroes who performed at this match ... truly a team effort! #worldchampions #TeamIndia #MenInBlue’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the victory by sharing the picture of Indian Cricket Team with T20 World Cup 2024 trophy and wrote, “We brought it home”

Javed Akhtar, celebrated screenwriter and poet-lyricist, took to X and wrote, “Calm, cool, focused, together and determined to win. Our whole nation stands to learn so much from these boys!!! Congratulations and thank you, Cricket Team of India.”

Sunny Deol mentioned, “Congratulations my Team #India, aapne Dil, Cup aur khushiyan sab Jeet li aaj.” — Agencies

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Bollywood #Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jay Shah announces Rs 125 crore prize money for Team India

2
India

3 new criminal laws to come into effect from Monday

3
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also retires from T20 Internationals

4
India

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee

5
Punjab

Activists of farmer outfit close gates of all cabins at Ludhiana’s Ladhowal toll plaza

6
Sports

After winning T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma tastes soil of Kensington Oval pitch

7
India

Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes charge as new Army chief

8
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli post T20 World Cup win: ‘So grateful to call you my home’

9
J & K

Reasi bus terror attack: NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

10
India

Couple in 'illicit relationship' assaulted in West Bengal, video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report
India

5 billion people endured extreme heat in June, 619 million in India: Report

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough
Chandigarh

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Top News

1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law

1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident ...

Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer justice’: Kharge

Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer justice’: Kharge

From today, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the new ...

General Dwivedi takes charge as Army Chief, says tech & geopolitical landscape changing, India faces unique operational challenges

Tech, geopolitical landscape changing, India faces unique operational challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

General Dwivedi assumed command as Army Chief on Sunday

On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai

On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai

3 drown in Lonavala; search on for 2 missing children

NEET retest: NTA declares result, revised rank list for medical entrance exam

NEET retest: NTA declares result, revised rank list for medical entrance exam

Retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded...


Cities

View All

~3 crore dacoity: Police nab three from Maharashtra

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Police nab three from Maharashtra

Two peddlers held for Ajnala cop’s death due to ‘drug overdose’

1.1 kg heroin seized after peddler’s interrogation, two more in police net

SGPC asks Akal Takht to convene meeting over incidents of discrimination against Sikhs

Yoga in Golden Temple complex: Social influencer fails to join investigation

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market

Chandigarh: 29 shops demolished at furniture market in Sectors 53, 54

Chandigarh: Driest June in 12 years, hottest in over 14 years

2,267 notices, 365 challans for water wastage in Chandigarh

Chandigarh cops all set for new criminal laws

Chandigarh Administration may ban e-rickshaws on Madhya, Dakshin Marg

Agencies misleading Supreme Court, INDIA bloc to protest at Parliament against it: Sanjay Singh

Agencies misleading Supreme Court, INDIA bloc to protest at Parliament against it: Sanjay Singh

Heavy rain alert: City mobilises pumps, super-sucker machines

Okhla underpass closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Minister inspects rain-damaged pump house at Chandrawal plant

Wrong lane driving violations in national capital up 252%

Warring couple reaches out to electorates in Ward No. 76

Raja Warring, wife Amrita reach out to electorates in Ward No. 76

Two days on, Jalandhar cops fail to make headway in former sarpanch’s murder case

Stakes high for AAP, Congress in Jalandhar (West) bypoll

Jhunda panel had recommended change in Akali Dal leadership: Gurpartap Wadala

Jalandhar: 5 shooters of Landa gang in police net, weapons seized

Bike racing leads to serious mishap, biker among 2 killed

Bike racing leads to serious mishap, biker among 2 killed

Farmer unions shut Ladhowal toll plaza booths, lift dharna

Organ donation: Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to four at PGI

7-month-old child stolen from rly station

Saplings destroyed while cleaning Buddha Nullah in Peeru Banda Mohalla

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

Curtains on 22nd Summer Theatre Fest

District unit of SAD expresses solidarity with Badal leadership

DBU student Ankit wins silver in wrestling at Asian championship

3-day summer theatre festival gets underway

Harsimran Kaur from Patiala commissioned as flying officer