Hrithik Roshan becomes the first Indian actor to attend LACMA in Los Angeles

Hrithik Roshan became the first Indian actor to attend the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) art film gala in Los Angeles at the festival's 15th edition.

In the videos, which have been circulating online, the actor is seen wearing a dark blue tuxedo with a matching bow as he greets the photographers before posing for pictures. The event was held on November 7.

Besides Roshan, LACMA was attended by actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Timothee Chalamet, Julia Garner, Sarah Paulson, Viola Davis, Al Pacino, Tom Hanks, Sofia Vergara, Emma Watson, Madelaine Petsch, Parker Posey, and Rufus Sewell, among others.

The event is held annually as a fundraising and cultural celebration designed to underwrite the museum's film initiatives and bridge the gap between Los Angeles' art and film communities. It is co-chaired by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

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Roshan last featured in "War 2", which released in 2025. The actor also had cameo appearances in Alia Bhatt's "Alpha" and Rajinikanth's "Jailer 2". He will next feature in "Krrish 4", where he will reprise his role. The film also serves as the directorial debut for the actor.

It will be the fourth installment in the "Krrish" franchise, which started in 2003 with 'Koi... Mil Gaya". It was followed by other installments in 2006 and 2013. The previous films were directed by Rakesh Roshan.