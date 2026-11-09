Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Hrithik Roshan becomes the first Indian actor to attend LACMA in Los Angeles

Hrithik Roshan becomes the first Indian actor to attend LACMA in Los Angeles

Besides Roshan, LACMA was attended by actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Timothee Chalamet, Julia Garner among others

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:27 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Hrithik Roshan was seen wearing a dark blue tuxedo with a matching bow as he greeted the photographers before posing for pictures. lacma/Instagram
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan became the first Indian actor to attend the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) art film gala in Los Angeles at the festival's 15th edition.

In the videos, which have been circulating online, the actor is seen wearing a dark blue tuxedo with a matching bow as he greets the photographers before posing for pictures. The event was held on November 7.

Besides Roshan, LACMA was attended by actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrew Garfield, Timothee Chalamet, Julia Garner, Sarah Paulson, Viola Davis, Al Pacino, Tom Hanks, Sofia Vergara, Emma Watson, Madelaine Petsch, Parker Posey, and Rufus Sewell, among others.

The event is held annually as a fundraising and cultural celebration designed to underwrite the museum's film initiatives and bridge the gap between Los Angeles' art and film communities. It is co-chaired by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Advertisement

Roshan last featured in "War 2", which released in 2025. The actor also had cameo appearances in Alia Bhatt's "Alpha" and Rajinikanth's "Jailer 2". He will next feature in "Krrish 4", where he will reprise his role. The film also serves as the directorial debut for the actor.

It will be the fourth installment in the "Krrish" franchise, which started in 2003 with 'Koi... Mil Gaya". It was followed by other installments in 2006 and 2013. The previous films were directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts