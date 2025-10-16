Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad steal the limelight at Ramesh Taurani’s star-studded Diwali bash

Film actor Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad turned heads as they arrived at producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

The couple arrived hand-in-hand, smiling and posing for the paparazzi as they celebrated the festive occasion with others.

Advertisement

Hrithik, who is often praised for his sharp fashion sense, chose an all-black outfit for the evening: a crisp black shirt paired with matching trousers. Saba looked stunning in a beige ‘sharara’ set, keeping her look soft and elegant with minimal makeup, subtle jewellery, and loose curls.

Advertisement

The couple happily posed for photographers before heading inside the venue.

The star-studded celebration saw several film personalities, including Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arshad Warsi, Pooja Hegde, and Nargis Fakhri.

Advertisement

Hrithik and Saba recently celebrated four years of togetherness with an affectionate Instagram post by the actor featuring heart-warming pictures of the couple.

Hrithik had earlier confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand.

Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.

On the work front, Hrithik was recently seen in Ayan Mukerji's ‘War 2’, co-starring Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.