Hrithik Roshan snapped with K-pop idol Jackson Wang; Rakesh Roshan shares picture

K-Pop idol Jackson Wang who is currently on a visit to India on Thursday met with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family.

Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram to share a group picture in which Wang was seen standing beside Hrithik Roshan.

Many fans are speculating about a possible collaboration between the singer and the actor for “Krrish 4”, as the film is being helmed by Hrithik himself.

In the caption, Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Jackson welcome & God bless!”

Wang, who is a member of South Korean boy band GoT7 was on Tuesday spotted at Mumbai International Airport. He is in India to promote his upcoming music album Magic Man 2, a follow-up to his 2022 album Magic Man.

In the pictures, Wang was seen dressed in an all-black ensemble including trousers with a hoodie and a beanie.

He was accompanied by his team and the Mumbai Airport officials. The K-Pop idol greeted his fans with a Namaste.

On X, he posted, “Hi India” with a red heart emoji. He also shared a few selfies under the post.

This marks Jackson’s second visit to India.

The Chinese-born K-pop idol had earlier visited the country to perform at one of the world’s longest-running music festivals, Lollapalooza, in 2023.

In May this year, actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh announced a collaboration with Wang. The latter then shared a teaser of their track, “Buck”. Diljit reposted it on his Instagram story as well. The track was released on May 9.

As for Hrithik Roshan, the actor will be next seen in the film “War 2”. The movie trailer will be released soon. It also stars Jr NTR in a lead role.