Hrithik Roshan touches fan’s feet

Hrithik Roshan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film Vikram Vedha, recently won the Internet’s heart as he touched his fan’s feet during an event recently. A fan came on stage to greet Hrithik and he touched the actor’s feet. In a reflex action, Hrithik bent down to touch the fan’s feet leaving the netizens pleasantly surprised. —IANS

