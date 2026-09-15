DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Huma Qureshi at Emmys: Actress makes glamorous appearance, hails new era for Indian talent

Huma Qureshi at Emmys: Actress makes glamorous appearance, hails new era for Indian talent

article_Author
Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:31 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Huma Qureshi Image source: Huma's team via ANI
Advertisement

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi attended the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, making a glamorous appearance at the star-studded event. She looked elegant in an off-shoulder black gown, which she paired with dewy makeup and a bold red lip.

Huma’s appearance comes at a time when Indian talent is making a stronger mark on the international entertainment scene. She has been in the spotlight for her work in much talked about projects such as Baby Do Die Do and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Advertisement

Speaking about attending the prestigious awards ceremony, she said, “This is such a great time for Indian talent to sort of like cross pollinate and do stuff together in a more meaningful way. We’re truly in the age of like territory agnostic content. And I am just here to be part of that wonderful ride. “

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts