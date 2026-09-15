Huma Qureshi at Emmys: Actress makes glamorous appearance, hails new era for Indian talent

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi attended the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, making a glamorous appearance at the star-studded event. She looked elegant in an off-shoulder black gown, which she paired with dewy makeup and a bold red lip.

Huma’s appearance comes at a time when Indian talent is making a stronger mark on the international entertainment scene. She has been in the spotlight for her work in much talked about projects such as Baby Do Die Do and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

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Speaking about attending the prestigious awards ceremony, she said, “This is such a great time for Indian talent to sort of like cross pollinate and do stuff together in a more meaningful way. We’re truly in the age of like territory agnostic content. And I am just here to be part of that wonderful ride. “