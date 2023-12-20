Humorously Yours — Get ready to laugh again

ZEE5 recently unveiled the trailer of the third season of its original series and a TVF creation, Humorously Yours. After its successful debut in 2016, the makers returned with Season 2 in 2019 and now after a long wait, Humorously Yours is back with Season 3.

Directed by Anant Singh Bhaatu, this season stars Vipul Goyal, Rasika Duggal and Abhishek Banerjee in leading roles and will premiere on December 22.

Vipul Goyal says, “As we gear up for the rollercoaster ride that is Season 3, I’m excited for the viewers to dive back into the madness and laughter. The love and support from the audience have been my driving force, and with each season, we aim to ramp up the fun, connect with the viewers, and create moments that resonate with everyone. Get ready for more laughter, more heart, and a whole new chapter of Humorously Yours coming your way!”

Rasika Dugal says, “It was so much fun to slip into Kavya’s shoes once again. Playing Kavya has been a joyous ride and a welcome change from the emotional intensity of the other work I was doing at the time. Vipul is a super stand-up comic. Many of his videos kept me laughing during the lockdown days. It’s always fun to share screen space with him. This season has a lot of fun cameos too.”

Abhishek Banerjee says, “It is always fun collaborating with TVF. My journey with Humorously Yours started in 2016 and seven years later, we are back with Season 3. This season, we got a chance to work alongside some of the best comedians like Johnny Lever, Bassi and Harsh Gujral and we are sure that the viewers will enjoy another season of this slice of life comedy-drama.”

