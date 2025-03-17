DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Hyderabad cab driver caught playing PUBG while driving, video goes viral

Hyderabad cab driver caught playing PUBG while driving, video goes viral

Footage sparks safety concerns as internet react to reckless behaviour
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:59 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Video grab Instagram@viralinlast24hrs
Advertisement

A viral video of a Hyderabad cab driver has ignited widespread concern over road safety and responsible driving.

The footage, which is widely being shared on social media, shows the driver holding his phone with one hand while loosely steering the vehicle with the other. He is seen fully immersed in the game.

The passenger filming the video spoke up to say that he told the driver that he would report him to Uber.

Advertisement

However, the driver couldn’t care less about the warning and continued to play, endangering not just his own life but that of the passengers and people on the roads.

Advertisement

The reckless act has sparked rage among netizens.

A user commented, “Passengers safety??? What about civilians on the road?”

“The courage of the passenger to still sit in the car filming him,” commented another.

Social media users continue to build pressure, urging to take action against the driver.

A third user commented, “This driver is too irresponsible, he should be punished.”

“Revoke his license immediately”, commented a fourth user.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper