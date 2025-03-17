Hyderabad cab driver caught playing PUBG while driving, video goes viral

A viral video of a Hyderabad cab driver has ignited widespread concern over road safety and responsible driving.

The footage, which is widely being shared on social media, shows the driver holding his phone with one hand while loosely steering the vehicle with the other. He is seen fully immersed in the game.

The passenger filming the video spoke up to say that he told the driver that he would report him to Uber.

However, the driver couldn’t care less about the warning and continued to play, endangering not just his own life but that of the passengers and people on the roads.

The reckless act has sparked rage among netizens.

A user commented, “Passengers safety??? What about civilians on the road?”

“The courage of the passenger to still sit in the car filming him,” commented another.

Social media users continue to build pressure, urging to take action against the driver.

A third user commented, “This driver is too irresponsible, he should be punished.”

“Revoke his license immediately”, commented a fourth user.