‘I aim to become a star’

Ivanka Das, known for her roles in Bombay Begums, Haddi and Chand Jalne Laga, talks to us about her career, shows and more…

Can you take us back to the beginning of your career? How did it all start?

My journey began as a dancer in Kolkata. I gained recognition at a young age and eventually became the youngest choreographer, working on dance routines for various people and awards shows. I had the honour of representing India several times as a dancer.

What led to your move to Delhi?

Due to changing circumstances, I moved to Delhi. But I made sure to stay connected with dance. I continued to gain popularity in Delhi while working in projects like Bombay Begums and Haddi.

Which project stands out as the turning point in your career?

My most prominent project is Ghoomer. Although it’s not my debut, it was a significant turning point for me. Ghoomer provided me with great screen time, and I am truly grateful for the experience.

You were part of Dance Deewane couples. How did that impact your career?

Being in Dance Deewane couples increased my visibility. Many people got to know me because of the show.

Social media is a boon for artistes. Your comment.

The times have indeed changed. Today, there are many talented individuals who confidently express their identity and art on various social media platforms. It’s heartening to see how they embrace their skills through videos and present themselves confidently. It was a challenge during my time to showcase my talent without a solid platform or social media.

Can you elaborate on the transformation you’ve witnessed in the current generation?

The current generation has numerous opportunities. I appreciate how they showcase their skills, outfits, hairstyles and makeup through videos. Many talented individuals from our community are doing an excellent job, something I couldn’t achieve in my time. The access to information is incredible.

Your journey also took you from choreography to modeling and creative directing. Can you share more about that transition?

A friend asked for my help for a photo shoot, and it led me to explore modeling. Initially, I didn’t take it seriously, but after seeing the results, I entered the modeling world. I started as a stylist, later becoming a fashion director. I worked with actors and actresses in Mumbai and eventually became a creative director, focusing on high-fashion photography in Kolkata with a more cultural and artistic approach.

What challenges did you face along the way?

There were struggles, but opportunities came by, such as working with the best choreographers.

What’s your future plans?

My main focus is on becoming an actor. I have a genuine aspiration to be acknowledged in the industry. For me, it’s not just about making a lot of money or achieving something from a commercial perspective. I aim to become a star.

