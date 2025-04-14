‘I am a secure actor’

Amitt K Singh’s latest role as Reza in Mohrey is a far cry from the brave police officer he portrayed in Bhaukaal. He takes on a character unlike any he has portrayed before, showcasing a deeper emotional complexity and fresh approach to his craft.

As he is ready to reprise his role in Season 2, he says, “Reza has different shades to his character. He’s impulsive, unpredictable, and his background and surroundings are very different from all the cast. Which was challenging yet fun to explore this character,” he explains. His commitment to authenticity comes through in his work, as he notes that if an actor is true to his craft, the audience will naturally connect to the character. “I don’t focus on making it relatable for the audience, I only try not to show ‘effort’ while shooting and be present in the moment,” Amitt shares.

Evolution of an actor

Looking back at his journey, Amitt credits his growth to the passage of time and experience. “An actor grows with time and experience,” he says. “For me, understanding the character, knowing the soul of the project, how my character is leading the story, and the director’s vision are more important than the medium or platform.”

His transition from television to digital was a smooth one, as he views every project as an opportunity for learning. In fact, Amitt has a distinctive take on television. “I’ve never done any television show for more than three months. Somehow, I feel I’m unfit for that format,” he admits, though he’s open to surprises.

New projects

With his repertoire spanning diverse roles, from the sci-fi grandeur of Mission Mangal to the gritty crime thriller of Mohrey, Amitt isn’t looking to be boxed into any one genre. In fact, a rom-com is high on his wishlist. “I am awaiting the opportunity to try my hands at a genre that’s often a departure from the intense characters I’ve portrayed so far.”

Fans can also look forward to more intriguing roles in the near future. “A feature film Wahham, based on a true story, is set to release next year, where I’m playing a CBI officer along with Vijay Raaz,” he reveals. Additionally, he’s also involved in an international project, Courage, where he plays a doctor living in the US. “It was the official entry at The Festival de Cine Global de Santo Domingo (FCGSD) this season.”

The changing landscape

With the changing contours of the industry and the rise of digital platforms, Amitt is optimistic about the future of content. “OTT and ‘current cinema’ (excluding commercial) have definitely given more opportunities to talented actors,” he says, acknowledging the increasing chances for actors to push their limits and perform in unique, diverse roles. “The content they are creating has a lot more chances for an actor to perform.” It’s this sense of opportunity that excites him about the future.

Beyond acting

When he’s not acting, Amitt enjoys exploring other facets of life. “I love travelling, reading, and watching good cinema,” he shares. These hobbies keep him grounded and creative, allowing him to continue honing his craft during downtime. “I also keep doing workshops when I’m not shooting,” he adds, further emphasising his dedication to continual learning.

True to the craft

For Amitt, the journey is more about authenticity than perfection. Reflecting on his past roles, he says, “I’m a secure actor. Revisiting or doing things differently won’t do any good. What I did was the best I could have done at that particular moment of being.” This philosophy guides his work, allowing him to stay true to the essence of each character he portrays.