'I am bindaas in real life,' says Kitu Gidwani

What were the initial challenges that you faced in portraying the role of Damayanti?

Damayanti is a complex, multilayered character, and with time I am exploring the nuances of her personality. When it comes to real life, I am bindaas and modern, as opposed to Damayanti, who is rigid and traditional in her approach. I am mastering the royal body language, but it’s tough when it comes to the royal dialect, as we use a lot of heavy Hindi and Sanskrit words.

How is your off-screen bond with Jay Bhanushali?

Jay makes everyone around him very comfortable with his sense of humour and warm personality. We usually have a lot of fun off camera.

How has your journey in the entertainment industry been so far?

I believe acting is one of the most difficult professions. A lot goes into making the character you play look believable. From maintaining our mental sanity to keeping our work-life balance intact and still looking good in front of the camera, a lot goes into it. No matter what you’re going through in life, you need to portray the required emotion with full conviction.

Can you shed light on the depiction of the mother-son bond in the show?

The portrayal of the mother-son bond in our show is quite atypical of what you might see in other shows. Damayanti and her sons have very complex relationships. It is complicated, as Damayanti loves her sons to the core, but at the same time she restricts them by dictating their life choices and forcing them to live within the boundaries of the royal way.

You are back on TV after a long time. How do you like the experience?

I am returning to television after 20 years; a lot has changed in this industry, so it is altogether a new experience for me. Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum has also given me a chance to portray a royal character, which I have never done in the past, so I am very excited to be associated with the show.