‘I am getting hate messages’

What is the response you are getting from the audience for your performance in the show?

The response is good. I am getting a lot of hate messages and comments on my social media handles, which I take as a compliment.

How much do you relate to the character you are playing?

I’m an extremely sensitive person. I don’t relate to Mandira Kashyap at all. Not even 0.01 per cent.

How will you describe your make up den? How much time you spend there?

I don’t really spend too much time in my makeup room because mostly we have back-to- back scenes. But when I get time I listen to music.

What’s your favourite pass time on sets?

Listening to music.

Any interesting incidents from the set?

Incidents happen every day. Wish we had someone to shoot our bloopers. It’s hilarious.

What are the pros and cons of being a TV actor?

Pros — you are working almost every day.

Cons — you hardly get time to exercise (at least that’s the way for me).

How has the role changed you as a person?

Oh! The role I play can’t change me because it’s an out-and-out negative role. I’m someone who doesn’t even pluck flowers, and here Mandira crushes flowers, or a house help’s hand. Whereas in reality, my house helps love me. They tell me that if they didn’t know me they would have hated me as Mandira.

TV shows have the highest reach, more than OTT series/films. What’s your point of view on this?

That’s because not everyone can afford OTT. Plus TV content is something you can watch with your family.

