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Home / Entertainment / I am truly honoured: Actor R Madhavan on receiving Padma Shri award

I am truly honoured: Actor R Madhavan on receiving Padma Shri award

Actor says honour belongs as much to fans as to him, expresses gratitude to Government of India and Maharashtra

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:24 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Shri to actor R Madhavan during the second civil investiture ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. Image credit/PTI.
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Actor R Madhavan said he is deeply honoured and grateful for receiving Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award in India.

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The actor, known for his acclaimed performances in films such as “Rang De Basanti”, “Vikram Vedha”, “3 Idiots”, and “Tanu Weds Manu”, among others, was awarded the honour by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday in Delhi.

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Madhavan was awarded in recognition of his outstanding and distinguished contributions to Indian cinema across multiple languages and genres.

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The actor shared a picture from the ceremony on his Instagram handle, which featured him receiving the award and thanked his supporters and audience.

“I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful, and truly honoured to be conferred with the Padma Shri. My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing upon me one of our nation’s highest civilian honours. I am equally thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for recommending my name and placing their faith in my journey. This recognition is something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he wrote in the caption.

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“To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years-this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me. Your affection has been the driving force behind every milestone in my life and career. Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility,” he added.

The actor, who recently featured in “Dhurandhar: The Revenge”, said the recognition reminds of a greater duty. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty-to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence; to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema that has given me everything; and to serve my country in whatever way I can,” he said.

Several celebrities went on to congratulate the actor for his achievement. Priyanka Chopra wrote “so well deserved”.

“Woohooo so well deserved brother congratulations,” Arjun Rampal added.

“Congratulation Maddy. So happy for you. You truly deserve it my friend. More power to you,” Preity Zinta said.

Besides Madhavan, veteran actor and comedian Satish Shah was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to the film industry.

Madhavan was accompanied by his wife, Sarita Birje, and their son, Vedaant Madhavan.

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