‘I believe in discipline’

Karan Vohra, who plays Rishank in Meri Bhavya Life, produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjoy Waddhwa, is enjoying the positive feedback for both the show and his character.

Meri Bhavya Life is quite a unique title. What were your thoughts when you first heard it?

Absolutely! I loved the title Meri Bhavya Life the moment I heard it. It carries a sense of grandeur and emotional depth. The story revolves around a girl named Bhavya and her life journey — the highs, the lows, the personal battles and her relationships. The title reflects her evolution, and that’s what makes it so special to me.

The show addresses body shaming and encourages viewers to look beyond appearances. How relevant do you think this is today?

Meri Bhavya Life is a story of today’s generation. Society has changed. Earlier, people, especially those who were slightly overweight, often struggled with self-confidence. But now, more people are learning to accept and love themselves. The show highlights Bhavya’s powerful transformation, where she stands up to those who judge her. I play someone who initially mocks her appearance, but her boldness changes everything.

Have you or someone close to you experienced body shaming in real life?

Yes, I have. Growing up, I was on the heavier side and often was called ‘mota’ (fat). Those comments hurt deeply. Such comments affect your confidence and that damage stays with you. That’s why this show is important. It shines a light on something many people quietly endure.

Tell us about your character.

I play Rishank Jaiswal, a confident, fitness-obsessed young man. He’s all about the gym and physical discipline — which I relate to, having once owned a chain of gyms myself. Rishank may come across as spoiled and privileged, but he has a backstory. He was bullied for being overweight as a child. That trauma fuels his obsession with staying fit. That emotional complexity — charm mixed with past pain — really drew me to the role.

How much of yourself do you see in Rishank?

Quite a lot, especially when it comes to fitness. Like Rishank, I believe in discipline and healthy living. His transformation, shaped by past trauma, also resonates with me. Personal experiences shape who we become and playing Rishank gave me the chance to express that on screen.