DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / “I could have died...”: Nicolas Cage opens up about harrowing surfing experience

“I could have died...”: Nicolas Cage opens up about harrowing surfing experience

Close call has left Cage reevaluating his priorities, especially now that he has a young child
article_Author
ANI
Washington, Updated At : 03:33 PM May 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Nicolas Cage had a harrowing experience while training for his new film, ‘The Surfer,’ which is now in theatres.

According to Variety, the actor nearly encountered a shark and got stuck in a rip tide while surfing, an experience he described as potentially life-threatening.

Cage revealed that his surfing lessons were more challenging than he anticipated.

Advertisement

Despite having some experience with surfing, he struggled to navigate the waves and was eventually “pounded to smithereens.” He recounted the terrifying moment when he got stuck in a rip tide, saying, “I’m climbing up the leash as I’m somersaulting, and I could have died,” as quoted by Variety.

The close call has left Cage reevaluating his priorities, especially now that he has a young child.

Advertisement

“Now I have a young kid, I don’t know if I want to do it anymore,” he said, as quoted by Variety.

However, he hasn’t ruled out surfing entirely, joking that his goal is to “retire, surf, drink red wine, and eat spaghetti.” ‘The Surfer’ explores themes of obsession, trauma, and the human psyche.

Cage plays a businessman who becomes fixated on buying back his childhood home in Australia, only to face resistance from a group of mysterious bullies.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper