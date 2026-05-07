‘I did not sing Volume 1’: Yo Yo Honey Singh tells Delhi High Court amid obscenity row

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that he did not perform the controversial song ‘Volume 1’ during a concert held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in March 2025, countering allegations made in a plea seeking a ban on the song over alleged obscenity and derogatory lyrics against women.

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Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav directed Honey Singh to place his stand on affidavit while hearing a petition filed by the Hindu Shakti Dal seeking action against the song and its alleged public performance.

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Appearing for the singer, Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Rao denied claims that Honey Singh had sung the song at the March concert, saying the controversy had unfairly attached a stigma to the artist.

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“This stigma has to go. This is the subject matter of proceedings in Maharashtra where I have already filed a statement. I have publicly stated that I have not sung this song. I am here to assist the court to ensure that this content goes off. No such event happened. I did not sing,” Rao submitted before the court.

The court then asked Honey Singh to formally file an affidavit clarifying his position on the allegations.

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“Senior Advocate Rao takes the position that no such incident, as has been alleged on March 1, 2025, had taken place. Let all those aspects be stated in the affidavit to resolve the controversy,” the court observed.

No one appeared on behalf of rapper Badshah, who has also been named in the proceedings. The court directed the petitioner organisation to place on record proof showing service of notice upon him.

The matter relates to the Delhi High Court’s April 2 order directing a complete takedown of the song ‘Volume 1’ from all public platforms. While passing the interim order, the court had stated that even fragments of the song or its lyrics should not remain available in the public domain.

The court had passed the direction after Justice Kaurav listened to the song in chambers and remarked that the content had shocked the conscience of the court “to its absolute core”.

In its earlier order, the Bench described the song as obscene, deeply insulting towards women and lacking any artistic or social value.

“The lyrics are not only offensive, but they are ex facie dehumanising and try to normalise the treatment of women as objects of ridicule and sexual gratification,” the court had recorded.

The court had also taken note at the time of allegations that Honey Singh had performed portions of the song at a recent concert, a claim now specifically denied by the singer before the Delhi High Court.