I don't get the cancel and boycott culture: Vaani Kapoor

PTI
Updated At : 06:05 AM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Vaani Kapoor
I don't get the cancel and boycott culture, says actor Vaani Kapoor, who believes censorship in any form restricts an artiste's freedom to take creative risks and explore new ideas.

In May, Vaani's romance drama movie Abir Gulaal, also starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, was set for release in theatres but found itself in a controversy in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, an incident that renewed calls for boycott on Pakistani artistes from politicians and trade organisations. The movie was not allowed to be released.

When asked how the recent events affected her, the actress said, "I'm not so into censorship, I believe you can give a certificate... Sometimes what happens is there's no limit, there are times when I hear censorship, (I feel) they can remove this or that."

"I don't know that as an artiste, as a filmmaker or as a performer, how much are you willing to then explore a new territory because then you're controlled and there's a boundary set for you. Then you have to work and bring something new, refreshing, exciting, and never been seen before within that frame of that line that's been drawn for you,” she added.

The actor, known for her work in films like War, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Raid 2, said “cancel and boycott” culture often lead to a toxic atmosphere.

“This whole cancel culture, 'ek cheez galat bol di', cancel karo, boycott karo (Say one thing wrong, and there are calls for cancel and boycott). I don't get that volatile behaviour. We're being so harsh to one another.

“I feel there's so much toxicity and hate that I keep hearing... 'aaj isko boycott kar do, aaj isko cancel kar do' (Let's boycott this today or let's cancel this'.) 'Mat karo yaar' (don't do this), have room and let people be."

The 36-year-old actor is set to make her series debut with “Mandela Murders”, a psychological thriller show from Netflix.

The show will premiere on July 25 on Netflix.

