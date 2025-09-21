DT
Home / Entertainment / I don’t want to be a guinea pig: Ed Sheeran

I don’t want to be a guinea pig: Ed Sheeran

Singer on why he turned down offer to perform ‘first gig in space’
ANI
Updated At : 12:02 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran shared why he turned down an offer to perform the first gig in space.

Sheeran, whose new album Play is out now, opened up about receiving an offer to perform the first gig in space. “I was offered to go to space a while ago, you know? And it terrifies me,” said Sheeran, adding, “I want to go to space when it’s like flying to France and 40,000 people have done it, and you can just book it online.”

“I don’t want to be a guinea pig for that, because it still is dangerous,” he explained.

“There’s places on this planet that I haven’t been to, I’ve never been to Greenland, I would love to go to Greenland, there’s places on this planet I would far rather go to than space.” Sheeran recalled having a conversation “about doing a gig there, doing a first gig in space. I’m sure lots of people got that email, but, yeah, it terrifies me.”

“Mate, I ain’t doing it, I’ve got kids,” he said.

“I’m not going to risk that for a Guinness World Record something or other,” added Sheeran. “I’m not going to risk my kids not having a dad.”

His latest album, Play, was released on September 12. In another recent interview, Sheeran revealed that his next album, Rewind, is already almost finished. — ANI

