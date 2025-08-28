DT
Home / Entertainment / ‘I don't watch movies’: Denzel Washington during 'Highest 2 Lowest' promotion event

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and was released in select theatres on August 15
ANI
Washington DC, Updated At : 06:09 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Actor Denzel Washington. ANI
Actor Denzel Washington made an interesting revelation during a conversation with 'Highest 2 Lowest' costar A$AP Rocky and film director Spike Lee.

He surprised everyone by saying, "I don't watch movies, man. I really don't. I'm just being honest with you. I don't watch movies," reported People.

The actor reiterated, "I don't go to the movies. I don't watch movies," prompting A$AP Rocky to ask, "Is it because you make 'em?" Washington replied, "Probably. You know, I'm tired of movies, man." After Lee asked him how many films he had made, Washington declared, "Too many. I think 50," according to the outlet.

'Highest 2 Lowest' is Washington and Lee's fifth movie together. The movie stars Washington as a music mogul who is targeted by a ransom plot that puts him in a morally compromising position.

It is a "reinterpretation" of the famed Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa's 1963 crime thriller High and Low, but moves the setting from Tokyo to New York City.

The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May (during which Washington received an honorary Palme d'Or) and was released in select theatres on August 15. It will be available on Apple TV+ starting Friday, September 5, reported People.

"I don't do it for Oscars. I really don't care about that kind of stuff. I've been at this a long time, and there's times when I've won, shouldn't have won, didn't win, should have won," Washington said during an appearance on Jake's Takes earlier this month.

"Man gives the award, God gives the award. I'm not that interested in Oscars. People say, 'Well, where do you keep it?' I say, 'Next to the other one.' I'm not bragging. I'm just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, it ain't going to me a bit of good," he added, reported People.

Tags :
