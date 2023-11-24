‘I have an independent trait,’ Sandeep Rajora

You have become part of the cast post the leap. What was your reaction when you were offered the role?

I was definitely excited to be working with the brand Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is one of the biggest shows on Indian television.

The show has been running for 15 years which is rare. How is it working with the production house Director’s Kut and Rajan shahi?

Working with DKP and Rajan sir is indeed an honour, a show which has a rich legacy of 15 years can only run for so long because it made a special place in its viewers’ hearts. Hope we carry the legacy forward.

Tell us about your role.

My role is of a person who has lived life on his own terms. Refusing to join the family business, he opts for the police force.

What’s one thing about your character that you personally relate to?

Madhav Poddar lives life on his own terms, a self- made man with his independent belief system. This ‘independent trait’ is what I personally relate to.

How do you think the audience will connect with the theme?

The audience will surely love the new season because it’s based on our rich Indian culture which is highly relatable.

Rajan Shahi is known for his crisp storytelling. Share your views.

Rajan sir is a director par excellence when it comes to depicting human values and Indian culture. Shows like Anupama, Bidaai and Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai are feathers in his cap and I’m happy to be a part of his team.

Love triangles make the drama very interesting. Share your views.

The real test of love comes out only in a love triangle. It has jealousy, betrayal, hatred and heartbreak which makes it intriguing to watch.