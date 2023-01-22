I just can’t do it: Emilia Clarke on not watching House of the Dragon

Emilia Clarke is not one of the tens of millions of viewers of HBO’s House of the Dragon. Why? “I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange.” Her breakthrough performance as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, in which she appeared for all eight seasons, helped Clarke become a household name. The prequel series House of the Dragon traces Daenerys’ ancestors, which for Clarke made the show far too personal.
“No! Can you forgive me?” Clarke said when asked about watching House of the Dragon. It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards... I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”
Clarke received nominations for three Critics’ Choice Awards and four Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Daenerys.
In a similar vein, House of the Dragon has emerged as a frontrunner for accolades, most recently receiving a Golden Globe award for best drama.
The premiere of the prequel series attracted the biggest audience in HBO history with 9.9 million people on the first night.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
Thousands turn up to accord warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu
The yatra starts from Samba's Vijaypur along the Jammu-Patha...
Will get married when right girl comes along, my parents have set the bar very high: Rahul Gandhi
In a free-wheeling, light-hearted chat on a food and travel ...