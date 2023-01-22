I just can’t do it: Emilia Clarke on not watching House of the Dragon

ANI

Emilia Clarke is not one of the tens of millions of viewers of HBO’s House of the Dragon. Why? “I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange.” Her breakthrough performance as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game of Thrones, in which she appeared for all eight seasons, helped Clarke become a household name. The prequel series House of the Dragon traces Daenerys’ ancestors, which for Clarke made the show far too personal.

“No! Can you forgive me?” Clarke said when asked about watching House of the Dragon. It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards... I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it.”

Clarke received nominations for three Critics’ Choice Awards and four Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Daenerys.

In a similar vein, House of the Dragon has emerged as a frontrunner for accolades, most recently receiving a Golden Globe award for best drama.

The premiere of the prequel series attracted the biggest audience in HBO history with 9.9 million people on the first night.