DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / I kind of throw it out there: Miley Cyrus on pitching her music to filmmakers

I kind of throw it out there: Miley Cyrus on pitching her music to filmmakers

The 'Flowers' singer admitted she went to the Oscars 2025 just to pitch her music to the filmmakers

article_Author
PTI
London, Updated At : 11:53 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
mileycyrus/Instagram
Advertisement

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus says she goes to filmmakers to pitch her music and that's how she got to make the "Dream As One" track for James Cameron's latest "Avatar" instalment.

Advertisement

Cameron's film, "Avatar: Fire and Ash", which is the third instalment in the franchise released in theatres on December 19. The "Flowers" singer recalled meeting the filmmaker at the 2024 D23 Expo.

Advertisement

"I kind of throw it out there as I always do...I already knew the answer to, ‘So what have you been up to?' I know he's been up to 'Avatar' for a very long time," she told to entertainment magazine People in an interview.

Advertisement

“Just lemme know if you ever need any music,'” as she recalls — came at just the right time in the development of the third of five planned 'Avatar' films. “It just kind of organically happened...James actually calls us ‘Legends in law."

The singer admitted she went to the Oscars 2025 just to pitch her music to the filmmakers. "That's why I went to the Oscars this year. Everybody that came up and introduced themselves, I said, ‘Well, if you need any music, I'm around," she said.

Advertisement

Cyrus recalled making "Beautiful That Way" for "The Last Showgirl". "I did the same thing to Jamie Lee Curtis...That's how I ended up doing 'Last Showgirl' and now being a part of 'Avatar'." "I really feel myself attached to songs. There's certain songs that even if they were written for the film or just a song used in the film, like ‘I Will Always Love You,' you immediately think of the movie itself and they become embedded," she added.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts