'I like anything that intrigues me,' says Kushan Nandy

What prompted you to make Jogira Sara Ra Ra?

A man who arranges marriages is given the task of breaking a marriage, and when he goes about it, things start going wrong for him. That was Jogira in one line, and that prompted me to develop this idea because I knew that there was potential to make it into a fun outing.

This is your second film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. What makes him special?

Nawaz is an actor and has a very unique voice. His approach to a particular character is fresh and different from the way most actors approach a role, in the way he says his lines and the way he expresses himself. I think I enjoy the process of working with him.

What do you like the most about Nawazuddin?

I think he has a unique sense of humour—a very straight-faced sense of humour, which is a rare find. I think that part of him isn’t explored, and probably that part of him is what prompted me to make Jogira with him.

What kinds of films do you like?

I like anything that intrigues me for two hours.

Who has been a pillar of strength in your life and career, and why?

My parents divorced when I was a year old, and my mom brought me up. She has been my pillar of strength. She has been my inspiration and the sole reason for where I am and who I am.

What is the best part of directing a film?

The best part of directing a film is the entire process.

How has your approach to filmmaking evolved over the years?

My approach to filmmaking evolves every day. I think the only constant in the world is change, be your personal life or your professional life.

How do you view today’s cinema?

Today’s cinema is definitely bold. With new technology coming in, the entire filmmaking process has evolved. A new way of storytelling is coming up every day, and that’s what’s exciting about films.

Do you think OTTs have changed the game for Indian cinema?

Yes, they have changed something for us. They have given us an alternative form of entertainment at home. They are coming up with products that are very innovative and unseen by Indian viewers. Definitely, there’s a lot of audience taste that changes with the advent of OTT platforms.

Who is your favourite actor in Bollywood?

Amitabh Bachchan will always be at the top of my list.

What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your journey so far?

Every film has one common factor, and that’s hope, and I think that’s what films teach you to keep your hope alive.