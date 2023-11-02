I live in a dream of your love: SRK to fans camping outside Mannat on actor's 58th birth anniversary

PTI

Mumbai, November 2

I am but a mere actor, said Shah Rukh Khan, bowled over by the enduring love of fans who waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the superstar as he turned 58 on Thursday.

In what has become an annual affair, hundreds of fans from different corners of the country gathered outside Mannat, Shah Rukh's Bandra home, to celebrate his birthday, according to videos on social media.

And Shah Rukh didn't disappoint them. The actor, dressed in a black T-shirt and cargo pants, appeared on the elevated ramp constructed at his residence. He greeted the fans with folded hands, flying kisses and struck his signature arms-wide-open pose.

Shah Rukh, who made a spectacular comeback to movies with blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', later posted a heartfelt message for his fans on X.

"It's unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it," he wrote.

SRK's ‘Pathaan’, which released in January, turned out to be a bona fide blockbuster, raking in more than Rs 1,000 crore at the worldwide box office. The film marked his first leading man role in four years.

