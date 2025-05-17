DT
PT
Home / Entertainment / I love Bollywood movies; want to make a film in India: Tom Cruise

In a promotional video, he interacted with actor-influencer Avneet Kaur
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:55 PM May 17, 2025 IST
Tom Cruise
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has a message for his fans in India — "Main aap sab se bahut pyaar karta hoon". The actor went on to share his wish of making a Bollywood-style film, especially one with song and dance sequences.

Cruise's latest film "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning" released in theatres on Saturday. In a promotional video, released by Paramount Pictures India, Cruise (62), interacted with actor-influencer Avneet Kaur, who asked him to say a few words for his fans in the country.

"Main aap sab se bahut pyaar karta hoon (I love you all very much)" Cruise said in Hindi.

He also recounted his memories of visiting India in 2011 during the promotions of "Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol", which also featured Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in a cameo appearance.

"I feel so much love for India. India is an amazing country, people, and culture. I have to say the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai, I remember each moment quite vividly," he said.

Cruise further said he wants to make a film in India as he has been a fan of Bollywood movies.

"I love it when in a scene someone suddenly breaks into a song. I love it. It's something that I have grown up watching — musicals from different countries. I love Bollywood movies. You can just break out into a song, it's so beautiful. I love the dancing, singing, and the actors. That is such a unique experience and craftsmanship of the actors to be able to sing, dance, and act," he said.

"I cannot wait to go back to India. I have so many friends there. I have met such amazing people there. I would love to make a Bollywood-style movie. It would be so much fun and amazing to do that. I love the dancing and singing, it would be so much fun to do that."

